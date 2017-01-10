What: The Gulf Coast Water Conservation Symposium, titled “High Performing Water Utilities: Combining Good Data & Innovative Engagement for Maximum Efficiency”

Who: Speakers include George Hawkins, CEO and General Manager, DC Water; James Ridgway, Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District; Paula Paciorek , Galveston Bay Foundation; Lizzie Jespersen, National Wildlife Federation; Mike Turco, General Manager, Harris-Galveston Subsidence District; Jonathon Blackburn, Texas PACE Authority; Steve Cavanaugh Jr., Cavanaugh & Associates; Jessica Woods, City of Round Rock; and Abby Owens, City of Plano.

The symposium is sponsored by the Sierra Club, Lone Star Chapter; Gulf Coast Water Efficiency Network; Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District, Texas Water Foundation; San Jacinto River Authority; Texas AWWA, Municipal District Services; Freese & Nichols, Brown & Gay Engineers; NFBWA; Galveston Bay Foundation; City of Sugar Land; National Wildlife Foundation; and Texas Living Waters Project.

Where: United Way Community Resource Center, Houston

When: Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.