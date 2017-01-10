Event: Central Texas Water Conservation Symposium
The Central Texas Water Conservation Symposium, focused on trends in water efficiency, will be held in Austin on Feb. 2 at the Canyon View Event Center.
What: The Central Texas Water Conservation Symposium, titled "Conservation Works! Building Programs From Simple to Sophisticated"
Subjects include: national trends in water efficiency; tracking water conservation program success; building water conservation programs that last; designing drought tolerant landscapes; using software-based water conservation tools; and developing effective rainwater harvesting programs.
Who: Speakers include Mary Ann Dickinson, Alliance for Water Efficiency; Jennifer Walker, Sierra Club; Robert Stefani, Austin Water; Chris Maxwell-Gaines, American Rainwater Catchment systems Association; Jeff Tejral, Denver Water; Dotty Woodson, Texas Agrilife; Jonathan Kleinman, Aiqueous; and Karen Guz, SAWS.
Sponsors include Aqua Water Supply; Austin Area Research Organization; Austin Board of REALTORS; Austin Water; Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Capital Area Suburban Exchange; City of Cedar Park; City of Pflugerville; City of Round Rock; City of San Marcos; Lower Colorado River Authority; Sierra Club, Lone Star Chapter; Texas AWWA; and Texas Water Foundation.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
When: Thursday, Feb. 2
Where: Canyon View Event Center, 4800 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin
