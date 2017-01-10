The Bookshelf: Jan. 11, 2017
In this week's Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights The Death and Life of the Great Lakes.
Trib+Water is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of water studies. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
THE DEATH AND LIFE OF THE GREAT LAKES
by Dan Egan
An alarming account of the “slow-motion catastrophe” facing the world’s largest freshwater system. Based on 13 years of reporting for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, this exhaustively detailed examination of the Great Lakes reveals the extent to which this 94,000-square-mile natural resource has been exploited for two centuries. The main culprits have been “over-fishing, over-polluting, and over-prioritizing navigation,” writes Egan, winner of the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Award. Combining scientific details, the stories of researchers investigating ecological crises, and interviews with people who live and work along the lakes, the author crafts an absorbing narrative of science and human folly. … Not light reading but essential for policymakers—and highly recommended for the 40 million people who rely on the Great Lakes for drinking water.
