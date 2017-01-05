Viral arrest video tests Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald
A viral video of a white Fort Worth police officer forcefully arresting a black woman and her daughters has put a spotlight on the city's police chief, Joel Fitzgerald. Many are waiting to see how he handles the fallout.
A viral video of a white Fort Worth police officer forcefully arresting a black woman and her daughters has put a spotlight on the city's police chief, Joel Fitzgerald. As the investigation is beginning to wrap up, many are waiting to see how he handles the fallout.
See the full story at KERA News.
Read criminal justice coverage from The Texas Tribune here:
- The July ambush of police officers in downtown Dallas was one of the highest-profile examples of the intense community-law enforcement divide in 2016.
- House Bill 375 would give all Texans the right to openly carry a firearm — with or without a permit. If passed, Texas would be the 11th state to allow "constitutional carry."
- Austin Police Department Chief Art Acevedo has accepted a job as Houston’s police chief.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up