A viral video of a white Fort Worth police officer forcefully arresting a black woman and her daughters has put a spotlight on the city's police chief, Joel Fitzgerald. As the investigation is beginning to wrap up, many are waiting to see how he handles the fallout.

The July ambush of police officers in downtown Dallas was one of the highest-profile examples of the intense community-law enforcement divide in 2016.

House Bill 375 would give all Texans the right to openly carry a firearm — with or without a permit. If passed, Texas would be the 11th state to allow "constitutional carry."



Austin Police Department Chief Art Acevedo has accepted a job as Houston’s police chief.

