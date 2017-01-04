Summing up the year 2016 in public education
The general state of public education in the United States can be summed up in five statistics, according to a recent explainer in The Atlantic: The percentage of American high school students graduating on time, the number of states that do not provide any state funding for early childhood education, the number of students who received out-of-school suspensions during the 2013-2014 school year, the percentage of U.S. public school students who attend a public charter school, and the percentage of today’s university students estimated to be the first in their family to seek higher education. (The Atlantic)
