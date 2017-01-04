The San Diego school district is defending the use of “planking” and other physical exercise to cut down on student misbehavior as falling within its discipline policies. The district's determination that these actions don't constitute corporal punishment was in response to a formal complaint filed by a local education activist. The ruling came after a local elementary school faced scrutiny for disciplining students by replacing three days of open recess with three days of structured exercise, including forcing students to hold a plank position on a reportedly hot blacktop surface. (Los Angeles Times)