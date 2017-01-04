More woman superintendents, but numbers still lag
According to federal data and findings from a recent national survey, women account for less than a quarter of all superintendents in the nation’s nearly 14,000 school districts. The percentage of women serving as superintendent has increased since 2000 (when 13 percent were women), but a relative dearth of women in the top spot has attracted attention since the pool of talented, experienced women in education is deep. Explanations for why women hold so few spots in the superintendent’s office run the gamut, including preference for the classroom, reluctance to disrupt family life and bias on the part of board members and search committees. (PBS News Hour)
