The beleaguered U.S. Bureau of Indian Education, in existence for more than 150 years, has come under increased scrutiny for the way it serves the 50,000 students attending one of its 200 schools nationwide. It is estimated that one-third of the nation’s Native American schools are in poor condition, needing $1.3 billion in repairs. Efforts are also being made to grant tribal communities more local control in how they run their schools, replacing the one-size-fits-all directives from Washington, D.C. (NPR)