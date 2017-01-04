Privatizing education, whether it be college lending or private school vouchers, is likely to be on the agenda during the soon-to-be Trump Administration. However, despite widespread faith in the power of free markets, not all economists are convinced of the benefits of “unfettered” education markets. For example, only a third of a panel of University of Chicago economists agreed that students would be better served if they were eligible for vouchers to use at the private (or public) school of their choice. (The New York Times)