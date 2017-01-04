The Bookshelf: Jan. 5, 2017
In this week's Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights Troublemakers.
Trib+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
TROUBLEMAKERS: Lessons in Freedom from Young Children at School
by Carla Shalaby
When children enter the public school system, they are expected to sit still for long periods of time, listen, and do as they are told. In this intriguing, in-depth look at four young children, educator Shalaby examines the damage that may be done to kids who must conform. ... Shalaby ponders what's being lost when these highly inquisitive, energetic, think-outside-the-box kids are forced, through constant discipline, ridicule, and/or medications, to suppress their individuality. It's an important question, which teachers and parents should be asking when they notice a child expressing him- or herself in ways that aren’t necessarily “normal.” A provocative study questions the value and/or harm of conformity in a school setting.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up