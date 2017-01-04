Arizona voters support increased education spending
A new poll found that a majority of Arizona voters think the state should spend more money on education, with more than half saying they'd pay higher taxes to do so.
A new poll found that a majority of Arizona voters think the state should spend more money on education, with more than half saying they'd pay higher taxes to do so. According to the new poll, which was released by the public school advocacy group Stand for Children Arizona, 65 percent of voters said they would support boosting the Prop 301 sales tax to a full penny, raising an estimated $400 million more per year. Prop 301, which currently designates a fraction of a penny to education, is set to expire in 2021. (Arizona Republic)
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up