A new poll found that a majority of Arizona voters think the state should spend more money on education, with more than half saying they'd pay higher taxes to do so. According to the new poll, which was released by the public school advocacy group Stand for Children Arizona, 65 percent of voters said they would support boosting the Prop 301 sales tax to a full penny, raising an estimated $400 million more per year. Prop 301, which currently designates a fraction of a penny to education, is set to expire in 2021. (Arizona Republic)