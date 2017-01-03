George W. Bush is planning to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, whom the former president did not support during the campaign along with other members of his family.

Bush will make the trip to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 20 inauguration with his wife Laura, his office announced Tuesday.

"They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence," read a statement from the office.

George W. Bush — as well as his father, former President George H.W. Bush — never endorsed Trump for president. On Election Day, George W. Bush's office said he had left the presidential line blank on his ballot and instead voted for Republicans farther down the ticket.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Once Trump won, however, the Bushes were quick to mend fences, separately calling the president-elect to congratulate him and wish him success.

Before Tuesday, only one other former president — Jimmy Carter — had been confirmed to attend Trump's inauguration.

Read more: