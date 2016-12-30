From Travis County Republican voters selecting a jester hat-wearing conspiracy theorist to lead their local party to a Texan member of Congress telling Donald Trump to shove his border wall where the sun doesn't shine, there was plenty for The Texas Tribune to report on in 2016.

Explore some of our most-read stories from 2016:

As feds plan to cut border monitoring, Texas officials ask why (Feb. 1): To the surprise of some Texas officials earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to reduce its aerial surveillance on the Texas-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Laredo Democrat, wrote a letter asking federal officials to explain themselves. “Given the recent surge of migrants from Central America and Cuba along the southern border, we believe DHS should request more surveillance and security resources, not fewer,” they wrote.

Texas congressman to Trump: "Take your border wall and shove it up your ass" (June 6): Shortly after Trump clinched the Republican nomination, U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela had some choice words for Trump in a letter he sent to the real estate mogul regarding one of Trump's more well-known campaign promises. "Mr. Trump, you’re a racist and you can take your border wall and shove it up your ass," Vela, a Democrat from Brownsville, wrote. He later quipped on MSNBC: "Well, I would have liked to have spoken in a much more diplomatic fashion, but I felt like I had to speak to Donald Trump in language he understands." Trump's promise to build a wall on the southern U.S. border (and make Mexico pay for it) got considerable airtime in the election this year, but not all Texas Republicans have supported the idea .

Can Texas legally secede from the United States? (June 24): After the so-called "Brexit," many Texans wondered again if Texas secession was possible. The short answer: No. The longer answer: Definitely no. Despite the finality of that answer in the 1800s, the leader of the Texas Nationalist Movement argues that "polling has shown that Texas independence has consistently been the choice of a majority of Republicans." But a Supreme Court case in 1869 held that states could not unilaterally secede. Here's what is possible: Texas has the right to split itself into five smaller states. But it can't split from the union.