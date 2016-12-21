University partnerships may be key for LA’s failing schools
As the Los Angeles Unified District struggles with financial woes and an enrollment crisis, universities like UCLA and Loyola Marymount are stepping in to help. The partnerships are considered a win-win for K-12 schools and colleges of education. Though district leaders would like to expand the number of schools linked to universities, such partnerships have not always been successful. USC’s Rossier School of Education walked away for a collaboration after five years, due to frustration with the district. (Los Angeles Times)
