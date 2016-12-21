States hire more counselors after they are proven useful
Quantifiable evidence now supplements decades of anecdotal proof that counselors and college advisers improve graduation and college-going outcomes in K-12 schools. States like Colorado are paying attention, and are increasing funding for counseling initiatives that, in the long term, end up saving the state money with students who drop out of school or later require public services. (Education Week)
