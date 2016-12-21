Planned Parenthood, cupcakes at Trump Tower (podcast)
On this week's TribCast — the last of 2016 — Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Aman about Texas kicking Planned Parenthood out of the Medicaid program and Donald Trump's consideration of two Texas ag commissioners (one current, one former) as agriculture secretary.
