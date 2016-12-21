Number of K-12 foreign language classes on the decline
According to a recent report by the Academy of Arts and Sciences far fewer Americans can speak languages other than English just at a time when the need for bilingualism is rising.
According to a recent report by the Academy of Arts and Sciences far fewer Americans can speak languages other than English just at a time when the need for bilingualism is rising. The report notes that only 25 percent of elementary schools offer language education, and that for public elementary schools the number could be as low as 15 percent. According to the report, the lack of bilingualism in the U.S. could have far-reaching negative consequences for “business, international affairs, and intellectual exchange.” (Education World)
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up