According to a recent report by the Academy of Arts and Sciences far fewer Americans can speak languages other than English just at a time when the need for bilingualism is rising. The report notes that only 25 percent of elementary schools offer language education, and that for public elementary schools the number could be as low as 15 percent. According to the report, the lack of bilingualism in the U.S. could have far-reaching negative consequences for “business, international affairs, and intellectual exchange.” (Education World)