With more tech in classroom, questions arise on cybersecurity
Researchers want to use data on teachers' use of digital tools in the classroom to transform education; but collecting that data raises questions about the risks to schools. Having clear data governance policies that establish procedures for the responsible use of data would help mitigate risk. But the onus is on state and local schools to handle the issue, and schools will need to demand that security is built into the tools that they purchase from vendors. (CSO)
