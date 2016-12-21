Florida lawmakers to focus on classroom learning time in 2017
How much time students spend learning in the classroom will be a major focus for Florida lawmakers responsible for education budgets in 2017, according to a recent news article. The lawmakers have suggested that overhauls could include reduced time on mandatory testing and changes to the academic calendar. During last spring’s legislative session, lawmakers considered using the SAT or ACT as alternatives to the state’s standardized test. (Bradenton Herald)
