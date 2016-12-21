Concerns remain with how New York monitors school violence
New York State education leaders recently voted to change how it keeps tabs on school violence, but while the intent is to improve a confusing system, some are concerned that its continued reliance on schools to self-report may obscure accuracy. The old system for reporting school violence was considered confusing because of its many categories, such as criminal mischief, burglary and larceny. (The New York Times)
