Show Us What Campus Carry Looks Like at Your Texas College
The Texas Tribune wants to see what your college campus looks like now that campus carry is legal in Texas. Are there any visible changes? Or is it business as usual?
Texas’ new campus carry rule made an uneventful debut when the law went into effect Aug. 1.
But the policy — which allows people to carry concealed handguns in public university buildings — is expected to make some noise this week and next as college classes start statewide. Some students at the University of Texas at Austin plan to protest the law by carrying dildos on campus.
Campus carry became law after a long and contentious path. Here’s what you need to know:
- Only people with a concealed handgun license can carry. In most instances, you have to be 21 or older to have a concealed carry permit. Therefore, most freshmen, sophomores and juniors can’t carry. There are also many places where people can’t carry handguns, such as football stadiums. Learn more about how the Texas campus carry law works here.
- Private universities had the option to opt out of the law — and all but one of them did. View all the Texas schools that opted out of campus carry here.
- Some are still fighting campus carry. Three UT-Austin professors have sued their university and the state, saying the policy imposes on their right to free speech. A judge refused to issue a preliminary injunction against the case earlier this week.
The Texas Tribune wants to see what your college campus looks like now that campus carry is legal in Texas. Are there any changes? Or is it business as usual? Are professors putting up signs banning guns? Are people discussing it in between classes? Do you see any protests or informational campaigns?
Send us photos of signs, protests or whatever else you find, and we may publish your contribution. Here’s how you can show us your story:
- Post photos or videos on Instagram with the hashtag #TXcampuscarry
- Tweet photos or videos on Twitter with the hashtag #TXcampuscarry
- Send us photos on Snapchat: texastribune
- Send us your thoughts or photos in an email
