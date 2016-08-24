Texas’ new campus carry rule made an uneventful debut when the law went into effect Aug. 1.

But the policy — which allows people to carry concealed handguns in public university buildings — is expected to make some noise this week and next as college classes start statewide. Some students at the University of Texas at Austin plan to protest the law by carrying dildos on campus.

Campus carry became law after a long and contentious path. Here’s what you need to know:

The Texas Tribune wants to see what your college campus looks like now that campus carry is legal in Texas. Are there any changes? Or is it business as usual? Are professors putting up signs banning guns? Are people discussing it in between classes? Do you see any protests or informational campaigns?

