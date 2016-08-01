A new law allowing concealed handgun license holders to carry their weapons on state university campuses statewide takes effect Monday, the same day that marks 50 years since a student opened fire from the University of Texas Tower. Some faculty, students and parents call the timing an "ironic coincidence."

