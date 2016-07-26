After Tower Shooting, UT Pioneered Services to Heal and Defend Campuses
Before the UT tower shooting, a mass public shooting at a school campus was unheard of. The events of the summer of 1966 forever changed how schools handle emergencies and address tragedies.
Read the full story at the Texas Standard, and listen to Texas Standard's oral history on the shooting. Also, see The Texas Tribune's story about the armed civilian who helped stop UT's tower sniper 50 years ago.
