This week on The Ticket 2016: In the wake of another horrific mass shooting, the presidential candidates were quick to explain how their administration would help reduce this kind of crime. KUT's Ben Philpott and The Texas Tribune's Jay Root put two recent campaign speeches by Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton under the microscope.

And while Hillary Clinton has said Texas will be in play in 2016, not many Democrats in the state agree. Ben and Jay talk with Democratic strategist Colin Strother about the sea change that would need to occur.

