Trinity University in San Antonio announced Thursday it will continue banning guns on its campus, despite a new state law opening the door for campus carry.

The university is the 20th private college in the state to opt out of the new law. Campus carry, which goes into effect Aug. 1., allows concealed license holders to carry guns into university buildings. But private universities are given the choice of whether they want to comply. So far, no private schools have opted in.

Trinity officials said the school's student government, faculty senate and staff engagement committee all passed resolutions saying they wanted to opt out.

"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our highest priority," said Danny Anderson, the university's president. "A weapons-free environment is the best learning environment for a residential campus like Trinity University,"

