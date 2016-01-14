Trinity University is 20th Private College to Opt Out of Campus Carry
Trinity University in San Antonio became the latest private school in Texas to decide it doesn't want guns on its campus, despite a new state law that allows for that option.
The university is the 20th private college in the state to opt out of the new law. Campus carry, which goes into effect Aug. 1., allows concealed license holders to carry guns into university buildings. But private universities are given the choice of whether they want to comply. So far, no private schools have opted in.
Trinity officials said the school's student government, faculty senate and staff engagement committee all passed resolutions saying they wanted to opt out.
"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our highest priority," said Danny Anderson, the university's president. "A weapons-free environment is the best learning environment for a residential campus like Trinity University,"
