Each year approximately 300,000 students begin 8th grade in a Texas public school. National employment and earnings statistics suggest that these students will have materially better prospects as adults if they finish high school and enroll in and complete a post-secondary certificate or degree program.

With support from Houston Endowment, a private philanthropic foundation, The Texas Tribune has used data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Texas Education Agency to document the education outcomes of every student who started 8th grade in a Texas public school during eight academic years (1996 through 2003). Each student was anonymously tracked over 11 years to determine the percentage of Texas 8th graders who achieved a post-secondary certificate or degree from a Texas college or university within six years of their expected high school graduation date.

Use this explorer to review and compare student outcomes by region or by county. Download the data or click here for more information about the data in this explorer.