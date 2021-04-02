Tribcast: Texas Legislature considers voting restrictions
On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, Patrick and Kate about proposed new restrictions on voting being considered in the Texas Legislature and more news on “The Eyes of Texas.”
