Watch Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller debate challenger Trey Blocker
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will debate primary challenger Trey Blocker, longtime lobbyist, ethics adviser and attorney, Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CST. Watch here.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will debate primary challenger Trey Blocker, longtime lobbyist, ethics adviser and attorney, Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CST. Watch above.
Grassroots America — We the People, a conservative political advocacy group, is hosting the debate. Miller is running for his second term. As agriculture commissioner, he has advocated for more resources to protect Texas consumers. He increased fees for licenses, registrations and services his agency provides, resulting in a backlash from ranchers and farmers. He also courted controversy over out-of-state, taxpayer-funded trips and his use of social media.
Blocker has been critical of Miller's tenure at the agency. Miller has called Blocker a "low-level lobbyist" and questioned his conservative credentials.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The stream is provided by KETK NBC.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller appears to be in the most financially competitive statewide primary, with his challenger, former lobbyist Trey Blocker, reporting a higher cash-on-hand number ahead of the March 6 primary. [Full story]
-
Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is getting a primary challenge from Trey Blocker, the longtime lobbyist, ethics adviser and attorney from Austin. [Full story]
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up