Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will debate primary challenger Trey Blocker, longtime lobbyist, ethics adviser and attorney, Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CST. Watch above.

Grassroots America — We the People, a conservative political advocacy group, is hosting the debate. Miller is running for his second term. As agriculture commissioner, he has advocated for more resources to protect Texas consumers. He increased fees for licenses, registrations and services his agency provides, resulting in a backlash from ranchers and farmers. He also courted controversy over out-of-state, taxpayer-funded trips and his use of social media.



Blocker has been critical of Miller's tenure at the agency. Miller has called Blocker a "low-level lobbyist" and questioned his conservative credentials.

The stream is provided by KETK NBC.

