4 years later, Texas still not drug testing unemployment benefit applicants (video)
More than four years after Texas lawmakers approved a law allowing for the drug testing of certain out-of-work Texans applying for unemployment, supporters blame the Obama administration for keeping the program from getting started.
In 2013, the Texas Legislature passed a law allowing for the drug testing of certain out-of-work Texans applying for unemployment. Republicans say politics is the reason they haven't been able to start the testing. They are waiting on the Trump administration to launch new federal guidelines on who the state is allowed to test.
Under Senate Bill 21, those who test positive would be ineligible to receive benefits for at least a month, until they passed another drug test. An applicant could also enroll in a treatment program to remain eligible for benefits within a week of receiving notice of a failed drug test.
Nearly three years after Texas enacted a law requiring some applicants for unemployment benefits to pass a drug test, the state has yet to test a single applicant, and it remains unclear when the program will get going. [Full story]
It will be months before the state can begin drug testing certain unemployment insurance benefit applicants, and some Texas lawmakers and business leaders are frustrated with the delay. [Full story]
Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst sent President Obama a letter on Wednesday asking for help spurring the U.S. Labor Department to develop the necessary rules to let Texas drug test certain applicants for unemployment benefits. [Full story]
