Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in on Confederate monument debate (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: Lawmakers cleared out of Austin this week having passed bills for about half of Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session agenda. Will they be back for a second special session?
Plus, in the wake of the white nationalist rally in Virginia, Abbott weighs in on the removal of confederate statues, and Texas A&M blocks a similar rally from happening on campus.
Disclosure: Texas A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Gov. Greg Abbott gave Texas lawmakers a 20-item agenda to tackle in a summer special session. Over the course of 29-days, the Legislature sent him bills addressing about half of those issues. Here's what got addressed and what died. [Full story]
-
After Texas A&M canceled white nationalist Preston Wiginton's Sept. 11 campus rally, Wiginton said that he was pondering a march on a public street that passes through the College Station campus. [Full story]
-
Gov. Greg Abbott on weighed in on the renewed debate over Confederate monuments in Texas, saying that removing them "won't erase our nation's past, and it doesn't advance our nation's future." [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up