In the Texas Political Roundup: Lawmakers cleared out of Austin this week having passed bills for about half of Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session agenda. Will they be back for a second special session?

Plus, in the wake of the white nationalist rally in Virginia, Abbott weighs in on the removal of confederate statues, and Texas A&M blocks a similar rally from happening on campus.

