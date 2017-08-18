In the Texas Political Roundup: Lawmakers cleared out of Austin this week having passed bills for about half of Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session agenda. Will they be back for a second special session?

Plus, in the wake of the white nationalist rally in Virginia, Abbott weighs in on the removal of confederate statues, and Texas A&M blocks a similar rally from happening on campus.

Disclosure: Texas A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott gave Texas lawmakers a 20-item agenda to tackle in a summer special session. Over the course of 29-days, the Legislature sent him bills addressing about half of those issues. Here's what got addressed and what died. [Full story]

  • After Texas A&M canceled white nationalist Preston Wiginton's Sept. 11 campus rally, Wiginton said that he was pondering a march on a public street that passes through the College Station campus. [Full story]

  • Gov. Greg Abbott on weighed in on the renewed debate over Confederate monuments in Texas, saying that removing them "won't erase our nation's past, and it doesn't advance our nation's future." [Full story]

