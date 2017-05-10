Senate education leader takes up school finance, adds tuition subsidies
Public education advocates testified that they were surprised and disappointed at the Senate's decision to add a provision for private school tuition subsidies to the House's major bill for school finance reform.
Top Senate education leader Larry Taylor took up the House's major school finance reform bill in committee, but tacked on a controversial provision subsidizing private school tuition — a move unlikely to go over well in the House.
The Senate Education Committee Thursday morning held a public hearing on the Senate's version of House Bill 21, which Taylor, R-Friendswood, said would cost much less than the House version — which has been pegged at around $1.6 billion. Public education advocates who expected to speak in favor of HB 21 ended up switching their position to oppose it once they heard it included tuition subsidies for students with disabilities.
As passed out of the House in late April after a four-hour debate, HB 21 would simplify some of the complex formulas for allocating money to public schools and target bilingual and dyslexic students for more funding. The Legislative Budget Board estimated the bill would give more money to about 96 percent of districts.
House Public Education Committee Chairman Dan Huberty, R-Houston, said passing the bill was a historic step for the Texas Legislature, which has never voted for school finance reform without the pressure of a court order. The Texas Supreme Court ruled last year that the school finance system in Texas was in need of serious reform, but ultimately constitutional.
The Senate's version of the bill would roll in an education savings account program, which would give parents of kids with disabilities access to online accounts of state funds to use for private school tuition and other education expenses.
"I know people are surprised right now," Taylor said, as witness after witness said they had changed their stance. "I hope you'll take a little moment to step back over the next day or so to realize the totality of what this bill means."
Taylor read out a list of school districts in each senator's region that needed the state to intervene and reform their special education policies.
"I think some of these schools are doing a great job," Taylor said. "We also had testimony from parents who were very dissatisfied and talked about arguing with their school districts for years and years."
House members are unlikely to approve any bill that includes private school tuition subsidies. Most, including Huberty, voted to defund any "private school choice" programs during a debate on the House budget.
"We're not going to pass a bill that's got a voucher in it — and that's been a contingency for the Senate to act," Rep. Ken King, R-Hemphill, who sits on the House Public Education Committee, said earlier this week. "So I don't have a lot of faith that [HB] 21 will get to the governor's desk."
