In courthouse turf war, Texas counties rally against statewide court records portal

Texas counties are trying to kill an effort to allow public access to court records from all 254 counties through an online portal, and they've found friendly ears in the Legislature.

Critics say governor’s cuts to Travis County hurt Veterans Court program

In response to Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez's defense of sanctuary cities, Gov. Greg Abbott canceled $1.5 million in grants set to go to the county, leaving the Veterans Court program in a budget crunch.

Should "made in Texas" mean 100 percent Texas grapes? Texas grape growers split on wine bill

A bill in the state Legislature would require that Texas-labeled wines be made from 100 percent Texas-grown grapes, rather than 75 percent under current law.

Advocates urge House panel to amend fetal remains bill by outlawing abortion

What started as a state House committee hearing on a bill that would require Texas hospitals to bury or cremate fetal remains turned into a heated debate over whether the proposal should be amended to abolish abortion completely.

Senate passes bill on inappropriate teacher-student relationships

Senate Bill 7 would punish school principals and superintendents who fail to report teachers with a history of inappropriate romantic or sexual relationships with students.

Texas poised to spend $2.5 billion on urban highway projects

As budget writers and lawmakers eye billions in voter-approved highway money for other matters, transportation officials are touting high-profile projects that will benefit from those funds.

Bill to bar death penalty for mentally ill faces uphill battle

State Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, has filed long-shot House Bill 3080, which would prevent offenders proven to have had a severe mental illness at the time of their crime from being sentenced to death in a capital murder case.

Ted Cruz: New health care bill doomed in the Senate without changes

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday that he has "significant concerns" about the new House health care plan, though he's optimistic those differences can be resolved.

What you need to know

After Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez officially established Travis County as a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, Gov. Greg Abbott cut $1.5 million in state grant funds to the county. One program hit hard by the cut: the veterans court.

County officials have emphasized the Veterans Court program has nothing to do with immigration. The Veterans Court is set up to serve veterans who commit non-violent crimes that can be linked to service-related disorders.

Photo of the day

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses the Governor’s University Research Initiative grant program, a $40 million professor recruitment fund, at the Governor’s Mansion during a reception on Monday, March 6. It cost $9 million to attract renowned electrical engineering professor Tom Overbye, third from the right, to join Texas A&M University — but was it worth it? Photo by Marjorie Kamys. See more photos on our Instagram account.

Quote to note

"From traffic disputes to the U.S. Supreme Court, our judicial system will not work unless parties trust the independent neutrality of judges to enforce the law and thus accept decisions without resorting to unrest or violence, even when they disagree with the result."

— Craig Smith, Texas District Judge, and Tom Melsheimer, managing partner at Dallas, Winston & Strawn, about the importance of an independent judiciary via TribTalk

