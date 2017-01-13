A week ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are scheduled to address the Texas Public Policy Foundation's Policy Orientation conference Friday at 1 p.m., CST.

