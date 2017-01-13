Watch live: Cruz and Cornyn speak to conservative think tank in Austin
A week ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are scheduled to address the Texas Public Policy Foundation's conference Friday at 1 p.m., CST. Watch the livestream.
Watch the livestream below.
Disclosure: The Texas Public Policy Foundation has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.
